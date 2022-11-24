Trump Reported Losses Of Around $1 Billion Over 2-year On Tax Returns, Says Ex-accountant

Former US President Donald Trump's ex-accountant has revealed that Trump, in his tax-returns, claimed he has lossed money. He claimed a loss of $1 billion in a span of two years, according to the testimony of his former accountant. Donald Bender is now a partner at Mazars USA, which is an accounting firm. He reportedly filed ex-US President Donald Trump's tax returns from the year 2009 to 2018.

Bender is testifying against the Trump organisation as a part of an immunity deal that was granted to him in return for testifying in front of a grand jury. He was testifying in the Manhattan Supreme Court, which is currently hearing a criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organisation, as per a report from the New York Post. Bender admitted upon questioning from prosecutors that in 2009 and 2010 alone Trump reported losing close to $1 billion.

“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger asked. “I believe so,” Bender responded. “Do you recall in 2009, Donald Trump had, his personal tax returns had losses around $700 million?” Hoffinger asked. “Sounds about right,” the accountant stated.

Trump's tax returns

Susan Hoffinger, who is the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney asked, “Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Bender replied by saying, “I believe so." The US Supreme Court has ruled that Trump's tax returns must be given to the Congressional committee, which is a setback for Trump as he has kept his tax returns sealed for years, as per a report by BBC news. "Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Trump organisation faces allegations of cheating tax authorities for 15 years. Former US President Donald Trump is not facing personal allegations in this case. The scope of the case is limited to the Trump organisation. If it is proven that the Trump organisation was cheating tax authorities, the organisation might have to pay a fine of $1.6 million. Most US Presidents have released their tax returns, Trump was the 1st presidential candidate in 40 years who decided to not disclose the tax returns. It is not clear as of yet what Trump's tax returns will reveal.