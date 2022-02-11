Trump Reveals He Has Been 'in Contact' With North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un In New Book

Former United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Feb. 10, said that he has remained in contact with North Korea’s reclusive leader Kim Jong Un after leaving the White House, a new upcoming book on Trump, “The Confidence Man” reveals. Trump, the first-ever world leader to step into DPRK ahead of the demarcation line, and to shake hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had declared in 2018 that he and Kim “fell in love” after exchanging letters.

Ironically, Kim, according to Trump’s statements in the book, is the “only foreign leader” that he had been in contact with since stepping down from his presidential role. Kim, at the time, through a translator, had called Trump's decision to meet with him a "courageous and determined act” and the two were seen exchanging warm pleasantries during Trump’s visit. The two seen walking side-by-side back to the demarcation line, smiling as Kim Jong clapped and Trump declared it a "great" and "legendary" day as he also complimented the “strength of Kim's voice.”

READ: US House Oversight Panel Initiates Probe Into Donald Trump's White House Records

Ex-US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. [Credit: AP]

"You hear the power of that voice, nobody's heard the voice before, he doesn't do news conferences, in case you haven't noticed, and this was a special moment," Trump at the time, had said.

Trump also met with Kim at Panmunjeom, the so-called Peace Village as he arrived at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) much ahead of the observation tower, where many Presidents were stopped before. North Korea rejected the offers of the Biden administration to hold a dialogue with the current POTUS regarding its nuclear programme.

“What he [Trump] says and what’s actually happening are not always in concert, but he has been telling people that he has maintained some kind of a correspondence or discussion with Kim Jong Un,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN in her televised interview. “As we know, he had a fixation on this relationship,” she further added.

US’s 1799 Logan Act makes contact with foreign gov't 'criminal offense'

While the claim rather sounds strange, US State Department, White House, and Trump’s own aides declined to comment on the report when approached by the American press outlets. As Trump is no longer President of the United States, the laws bar him, as a citizen, to negotiate or keep contact with the foreign government under the US’s 1799 Logan Act.

The act clearly prohibits private citizens from engaging in any sort of ‘unauthorized correspondence’ with foreign governments or leaders. The law prohibits “any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States.” A breach incurs a fine under this title or imprisonment of up to three years or both.