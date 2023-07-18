Trump Reveals How He Will End Russia’s War On Ukraine Within 24 Hours If Elected

Former US President Donald Trump, who has been lambasting the Biden administration for supplying the controversial cluster munition to Ukraine, on Sunday explained that if he is elected as the leader in the 2024 bid, he would instead work towards brokering peace between the two warring countries Russia and Ukraine. For months, Trump has claimed that he would end Russia’s war on Ukraine within 24 hours. On July 16, Trump elaborated on why he thinks it would be simple for him to hold negotiations between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy.

'"I would tell.. no more': Trump on ending Ukraine-Russia war

In an interview with Fox News on “Sunday Morning Futures” over the weekend, Trump said that he would use his established relationship with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing hostilities on Ukraine's eastern flank. “I know Zelensky very well, I know Putin very well, even better, and I had a very good relationship with both of them,” Trump said. "I would tell Mr Zelensky: No more, you gotta make a deal, and Mr Putin: If you don’t make a deal, we’re gonna give them a lot. We’re gonna give more than they ever got.”

Trump stressed that he knows Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to be a “very honourable” man because “when they asked him about the perfect phone call I made…he said he didn’t even know what they were talking about.” Trump was commenting on the “perfect phone call” widely reported in the American media allegedly made on July 25, 2019, to the Ukrainian President. Trump was alleged to have offered the Ukrainian President a “quid pro quo” agreement to pressure him into pushing baseless conspiracies about his Democratic 2020 rival, Joe Biden in exchange for American aid, according to the whistleblowers. The conversation between Trump and Zelesnkyy led to the probe into the abuse of power by Trump that led to the first impeachment during his presidency.

Trump has been insisting that he would effectively bring an end to the war in Ukraine via a diplomatic dialogue. “If I was the president, and I say this, I will end that war in one day, it would take 24 hours,” Trump said during an interview in May. “I know Zelensky well, I know Putin well. I would get that ended in a period of 24 hours. It would be easy, that deal would be easy," he added.