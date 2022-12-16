Trump Roasted For ‘major Announcement’ That He’s Selling NFT Digital Trading Cards

As he shattered the MAGA Republican supporters' expectations about some news on the 2024 presidential campaign, ex-US President Donald Trump was roasted by the Americans on Thursday he teased them a day earlier that he will make a “major announcement.” Although, his "big" announcement turned out to be about the launch of a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness to a superhero. Many expressed anger at Trump as they had speculated that his announcement will be political and related to the Speaker race playing out among House Republicans. But it turned out that the former President was unveiling a new commercial venture related to the intangible NFTs, albeit several months late to the trend.

“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards," Trump said. He added, the cards will feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting. You can collect your Trump digital cards, just like a baseball card, or other collectables”.

Trump on Dec 15 announced on his Twitter-like platform Truth Social, that he was launching his own line of digital trading card NFTs featuring fictionalized artwork of himself. He said that he was charging $99 apiece. The digital trading cards “feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!” he said, adding that they were no less worthy than the baseball cards, “but hopefully much more exciting.”

Trump appeared in one as chiseled Superman, flaunting a muscular hunk version of himself which many termed as "cringe." In others, he was in the wrestling ring, in yet another navigating outer space, at a race track, and with the heap of gold bars that read "TRUMP." NFT trading card website says that the proceeds from the sale of the cards will not go toward Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Trump's announcement resulted in an outpouring of dismay and jokes on Twitter.

Trump’s major announcement is childish. Actual adults will see this as bizarre & troubling. A FPOTUS cranking this crap out? I can only imagine that our enemies are excited about Trump possibly being back in office.



But people will buy these digital trading cards. It’s nuts. — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) December 15, 2022

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!" he posted on Truth Social Thursday morning. "These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting," he continued in the post. "Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don't Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!" he furthermore said.

Biden, lawmakers mock Trump

Responding to his post, US President Biden mocked his predecessor from his personal Twitter account, saying that he also had “some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too,” that was the falling gas prices and a bill signing for legislation to protect same-sex marriage.

I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…



✔️ Inflation’s easing

✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act

✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home

✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago

✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro sarcastically wrote: “Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.” "Trump’s ‘major announcement’ is to sell digital trading cards, lololol, he is so lucky you idiots are as dumb as he thinks you are,” one commenter said. “He wants $99 for a JPEG of him in a superhero outfit.” “Trump’s major announcement is childish. Actual adults will see this as bizarre & troubling. A POTUS cranking this crap out? I can only imagine that our enemies are excited about Trump possibly being back in the office,” former US Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) tweeted.