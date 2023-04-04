Trump Ropes In Top White-collar Attorney Todd Blanche In Team For His Indictment Defence

Todd Blanche, a former US federal prosecutor and top white-collar criminal defence lawyer, has been hired by former President Donald Trump as his lead counsel to handle the criminal indictment brought against him by the Manhattan district attorney.

According to an email obtained by POLITICO, Blanche announced his resignation from his position as a partner at the US law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, stating that he made the decision after much consideration and believes that it is the best thing for him to do and an opportunity he cannot pass up. “I have been asked to represent Trump in the recently charged DA case, and after much thought/consideration, I have decided it is the best thing for me to do and an opportunity I should not pass up," he wrote in the email.

Blanche did not provide any comment on Monday regarding his representation of former President Trump in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal indictment case. Alongside Blanche, Trump is also being represented by Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina, both of whom served as his lawyers during the investigation that led to the indictment.

Not Blanche's first bout with Manhattan

Previously, Todd Blanche worked as an assistant attorney in the Manhattan attorney's office and has represented other high-profile clients, including Paul Manafort, a Trump ally, and Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, who pleaded guilty in a campaign finance case prosecuted by the Manhattan US attorney's office.

Blanche's successful representation of Manafort, specifically in getting mortgage fraud and other charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office dropped on the grounds of double jeopardy, may have made him an attractive choice for Trump in his current legal situation.

Blanche was highly critical of Manafort's indictment and claimed it was politically motivated. The case was filed by Cy Vance, a Democrat who served as the Manhattan district attorney at the time. Blanche led the successful effort to dismiss the charges of mortgage fraud and other offences, arguing that the state charges constitute double jeopardy since Manafort had already been tried on federal charges related to the same conduct. The current Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is also a Democrat and Trump has similarly accused him of pursuing politically motivated charges.

Blanche explained in his resignation email that he had to make the difficult decision to leave Cadwalader, one of New York City's oldest and most prestigious law firms, in order to take on Trump as a client. He stated: "Obviously, doing this as a partner at Cadwalader was not an option."

Trump is set to surrender to the district attorney's office on Tuesday to face criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in a scheme to reimburse his former lawyer for a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday afternoon.