Trump Says Federal Forces Won't Leave Portland Until Local Police 'cleanup'

US President Donald Trump said that the federal officers will stay in Portland until the local law enforcement finishes a “clean up” of protesters, calling them “Anarchists and Agitators”. Federal law enforcement was supposed to pull out from the protest-wracked city in a phased manner as a part of the agreement with the state authorities.

Homeland Security is not leaving Portland until local police complete cleanup of Anarchists and Agitators! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on July 29 that the federal government had agreed to a phased withdrawal of federal officers deployed at the Mark Hatfield United States Courthouse. Brown lambasted the federal officers for acting as an occupying force, refusing accountability, and bringing violence and strife to the community.

“After discussions with the Vice President and administration officials this week, the federal government has agreed to my demand and will withdraw these officers from Portland. They will also clean up the Courthouse, removing the graffiti,” she said in a statement.

Racial Justice Council

The 60-year-old Democratic leader had assured that the local officers will provide protection for free speech and the security of the exterior of the courthouse with the Federal Protective Service. She said that a limited contingent of federal officials, who act as building security year-round, will remain and will stay focused on the interior of the US Courthouse.

Amid ongoing protests, Brown also announced the creation of the Racial Justice Council an advisory group to the Governor and with subgroups focussing on several areas including criminal justice reform and police accountability. The Council will examine and begin to dismantle the racist policies that have created “grave disparities in virtually every part of our society”. The council members come from a diverse set of backgrounds with a majority from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities.

“The urgency could not be greater to center the voices of those who are most impacted by historical and institutional racism in Oregon and create a better system—together—that fully supports us all,” said Brown.

(Image: AP)