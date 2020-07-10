Donald Trump 'expects' To Wear Face Mask When He Visits Military Hospital

The United States President Donald Trump, who has been facing backlash for opposing to wear face-covering in public, reportedly said on July 9 that he expects to wear a mask when he next visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington. While speaking to an international media outlet, Trump said that it is ‘very appropriate’ to wear a mask in a hospital setting.

As per reports, the US president is expected to visit wounded soldiers as well as front-line workers in the government facility in Bethesda, Maryland. While it is not clear when he would be visiting the Medical Center or if he would be photographed wearing a mask, Trump in recent weeks has spoken favourably about face-coverings as US COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country. Trump has mostly downplayed the pandemic and has been seen without a mask in public appearances, however, with the deadly virus spreading rapidly, the Republican leader earlier this month also said that he is ‘all for masks’.

On July 1, in a televised interview with an international media outlet, the US President said that he is ‘all for masks’ and he would have ‘no problem’ with wearing a mask publicly. Trump said that people have seen him wearing one before and he added that he ‘sort of liked’ how he looked with one on. He further also added that mask makes him look like the ‘Lone Ranger’, which is a fictional masked hero.

Trump’s ‘change of tone’

While in recent weeks Trump said that he has no problem with a face covering, he also reportedly reiterated that face masks did not need to become mandatory to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Trump believes that there are many places in the country where people stay very long distances and only if they feel good about it they should wear it. Trump’s 'change of tone' also comes after several Republican leaders joined Democrats in urging all Americans to wear masks whenever possible to stop the spread of coronavirus.

With a surge in a number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, states including Texas mandated face masks in public. New Jersey and New York have reportedly also adopted a stringent measure to contain the spread of the virus. Currently, as per Johns Hopkins University tally, the US has over 3.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has also claimed nearly 133,291 lives in the country.

(Image: AP)

