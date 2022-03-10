Trump Says He Sent Angela Merkel White Flag As A 'gift' For Signing Nord Stream 2 Project

On March 9, former US President Donald Trump claimed that when former German Chancellor Angela Merkel reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Nord Stream 2 natural gas project, he sent her a white flag as a present. Speaking on Full Send Podcast, Trump claimed that Merkel 'surrendered to Russia' when Germany gave the Kremlin-linked business behind the pipeline, which would have delivered gas straight from Russia to Germany rather than via other nations such as Ukraine, in 2018.

"I preached loud and clear to Angela Merkel, you are making a tremendous deal by making this deal with Russia, with Nord Stream 2. And until I came along, no one knew what Nord Stream 2 was. I was telling her loud and clear -- and publicly -- and in fact, I sent her something as a little gift. It was a white flag. It was a flag of surrender. She said 'But what is this?' I said, 'That's a flag of surrender,'" Trump said.

Notably, critics of Nord Stream 2 have warned that it will give Moscow disproportionate power over the rest of Europe. Supporters stated that the decision should be based on economics rather than politics. The pipeline, however, has suddenly been a focal point of Western opposition to Putin's aggressive and unlawful invasion of Ukraine, which commenced late last month. Earlier in February, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted the Baltic Sea project as a means of punishing the Russian despot for designating two breakaway rebel regions of Ukraine as independent states.

Nord 2 project was completed in September

The $11 billion Nord 2 project was completed in September, however, it was put on hold seeking approval from Germany and the European Union. In December 2019, Trump imposed sanctions on the pipeline, alleging it would render Berlin a Russian prisoner. Earlier in May last year, POTUS Joe Biden lifted the sanctions in an effort to improve relations with Europe. At the time, the project was already 95% completed.

On Wednesday, Trump said that he has not spoken to Putin since leaving office, but that the Russian autocrat 'spoke' to him about invading Ukraine. Last week, the ex-president was chastised for calling Putin's invasion as "brilliant." When he was president, he told Full Send, that the despot would 'never' invade Ukraine.

