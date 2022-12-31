Trump Says 'horrible Things Will Happen' After His Tax Returns From 2015 To 2020 Released

On Tuesday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released thousands of pages of former US President Donald Trump's tax returns, covering the years 2015 to 2020. The Trump tax returns, which span more than 2,700 pages for Trump and his wife Melania, and more than 3,000 pages for his business entities, reveal details of the former president's finances, which have been largely shrouded in mystery. In a statement responding to the release of his tax returns, Trump warned of "horrible things" to come, blaming "radical left Democrats" for the disclosure, as per a report by Sky news. He also claimed that the release would only serve to further divide the country and accused Democrats of weaponizing everything. Trump defended his financial success and highlighted his use of tax deductions as an incentive for job creation and investment in "magnificent structures and enterprises."

The documents released by the IRS include some redactions, primarily related to bank account and social security numbers. The release follows a party-line vote by the House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee to make the returns public, after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump must hand over the documents. Trump's refusal to release his tax returns ahead of and during his term in office has sparked significant controversy and scrutiny. In 2020, The New York Times published stories indicating that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018, and that he had not paid any income taxes at all in 10 of the past 15 years due to generally losing more money than he made.

Will the relase of his tax returns impact his next presidential bid?

Earlier this month, the Trump Organisation was convicted on tax fraud charges for helping executives avoid taxes on company-paid perks such as apartments and luxury cars. Trump's accountant, Donald Bender, testified at the trial that Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade starting in 2009. Despite the release of his tax returns and the tax fraud conviction of his business, Trump has indicated that he plans to run for office again in 2024. It remains to be seen how the disclosure of his financial information and the criminal charges against his company will impact his political aspirations.