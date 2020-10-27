Trump Says It's 'momentous Day For US' After Amy Coney Barrett Swears In As SC Justice

Hailing his nominee Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court, US President Donald Trump, on October 27 said that it was “a momentous day for America”. The Republican leader made the remark while standing alongside Barrett at her swearing-in ceremony in the South Lawn of the White House. With just eight days left for American Presidential elections, Trump asserted that appointment of Barret would result in a “fair and impartial” rule of law across the 50 states.

"This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law," the president, said before beaming lawmakers and others who had gathered on the South Lawn of the Presidential residence.

Read: Worst Place, Worst Time: US President Donald Trump Faces Virus Spike In Midwest

'Truly honoured'

Meanwhile, Barret, a staunch religious conservative jurist, said that she was “truly humbled and honored” to take the seat of Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is the third conservative judge that has been appointed to the US Supreme Court and regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections; conservatives have secured dominance over the highest court in the United States for almost a generation. The US Supreme Court that comprises of nine judges in total now has six conservative judges and 3 liberal judges.

Read: Twitter Yet Again Flags Trump's Post About Mail-in-voting Over 'misleading' Content

Republican majority leader on Sunday, October 25 stated that depending on the outcome of the Presidential election, a lot of what Trump has accomplished can be undone, but since Supreme Court nominations are for life Democrats “won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come”. With Barrett’s appointment, Conservatives have also gained an advantage in regards to several contentious issues like abortion, same-sex marriage and the climate crisis. Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years on the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

Read: Trump-picked Amy Coney Barrett Seals SC Confirmation, Cements Conservative Dominance

Read: Trump's Pick Amy Barrett Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice

Image: AP