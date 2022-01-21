Trump Says 'Jan. 6 Could Have Been A Beautiful Day', Blasts Pelosi For Security Failure

Former US president Donald Trump said that the Jan. 6, 2021, when the US Capitol was besieged “could have been an absolutely beautiful day” if there was appropriate security provision. The former Republican leader told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that there was “a lot of love” as he spoke to the MAGA crowd at an Ellipse rally, adding that the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the lack of security. “Believe me, there was a lot of love and a lot of friendship and people who love our country,” the Republican leader said about the far right crowd that had gathered during his ‘stop the steal’ speech.

“They are great people. And I felt there would be a really big crowd there and I said, you know, I think we should have 10,000 people,” Trump said at the Fox News interview.

Trump stated that he had met with the officials in “military and other places” and had warned that there would be a large crowd. He laid the blame on Pelosi for the security lapse as the attendees marched to the Capitol, clashed with the Capitol police and attempted to halt the certification of the then Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden, now the American president. Trump repeated that it was Speaker Pelosi who had turned down the option of deploying the National Guard at the rally despite his warnings earlier. The former Republican leader stated that he had asked for the soldiers or National Guard members deployed but his suggestion was not heeded. Pelosi “turned it down,” Trump said.

'We did such a great job..': Trump

“And if she [Pelosi] didn’t turn it down, we would not have had any problem it would have just been absolutely a lovely day,” Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox news. “We did such a great job,” he added, bashing Biden administration of loopholes and flawed policies, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine mandates. While Fox’s host told Trump that Americans died from the virus in 2021 than 2020, he stressed that his administration never gets “the credit we deserve.” Far-right MAGA supporters breached the security of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021 as rampant crowd unleashed violence and ransacked the government premises located out of Washington DC. The federal prosecutors have since charged more than 700 Americans for making attempts at halting the democratic electoral process and for crimes.