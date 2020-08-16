Trump On Demise Of His Brother Robert: 'His Memory Will Live On In My Heart Forever'

On August 15, President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died after he was hospitalized in New York, the US President said in a statement. The cause of Robert’s illness was not disclosed. "It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Trump said. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed,” the US President added.

Trump’s youngest of the four siblings, the 71-year-old Robert was hospitalized in the intensive care unit since June, as per the reports. The US President is expected to attend the funeral of Robert Trump. A long-standing businessman in the family, Trump had often described Robert as “much quieter and easy-going than I am," in the news conferences. “His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” Trump was quoted saying on the tragic demise of his sibling.

Read: AOC Denounces Trump's 'birther' Theory As Way Of Protecting 'white Supremacist Vision'

Read: Joe Biden Slams Trump For His 'abhorrent Lies' On Kamala Harris' Eligibility

Met his brother at New York City hospital

Earlier on August 14, Donald Trump visited his younger brother Robert Trump in the hospital, White House officials reportedly confirmed. Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said at the press conference that Trump met his brother at New York City hospital amid his golf club visit in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey. US media reports confirmed Trump to have been spotted in New York-Presbyterian's Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan wearing a face mask. At a briefing conducted shortly after his arrival at the medical facility, Trump said “I hope he’s okay,” adding, “He’s having a tough time." Robert was briefly in the news after he approached the top court to get an injunction about the highly critical book Mary Trump wrote about her uncle Donald Trump. However, the judge had lifted an order that blocked her from publicizing her work or distributing it.

Read: Donald Trump Not Likely To Take Part In Vladimir Putin's Emergency Iran Summit

Read: Donald Trump Blames Democrats For Lack Of Postal Service Funding

(With Agency Inputs)