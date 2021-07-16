Trump Says 'not Into Coups' As New Book Uncovers Fears Of Top Military General After Jan 6

Former US President Donald Trump on July 15 insisted that he would not have used the military to illegally seize control of the government after his defeat in the November presidential election last year. However, he suggested that even if he had tried to carry out a coup, it wouldn’t have been with his top military adviser Gen. Mark Milley. Challenging the claims in the book that detailed Milley’s fears, the Former US President said he is “not into coups.”

“I have never threatened or talked to anyone in a government coup.” Ex-US President said, “If I’m going to do a coup, one of the last people I want to do is Milly, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

The mention of a coup by Trump is stunning especially because he left the office under the cloud of a violent insurrection of the US Capitol that helped to incite when the Congress convened to certify US President Joe Biden’s election victory. Since the January 6 attack on the federal building by pro-Trump protesters, the FBI has warned of a swiftly growing threat of homegrown violent extremism. Despite the concerns, Trump has continued to maintain a stronghold on the Republican Party after he left Washington on January 20.

Trump responded to claims in new book

Former US President’s remark about a coup came in response to new reporting from ‘I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year’ by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. As per early excerpts published by CNN, the book has reported that Milley was shocked by Trump’s refusal to concede in his final weeks of their presidency. The top military general under Trump was so concerned that the former US President or his allies might attempt to use troops to maintain a stronghold on power.

The concerns were so grave, that Milley along with other top officials had strategised about how they might block Trump along with orchestrating a plan to resign, one by one. Comparing Trump’s election victory rhetoric to infamous leader Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, Miller told his aides, “This is a Reichstag moment...The gospel of the Führer.”

IMAGE: AP



