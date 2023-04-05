Trump Says US Is 'going To Hell' In First Raging Address After Arraignment

Former US President Donald Trump kicked off what he called a "historic" address at his Florida estate on the evening of Tuesday, exclaiming that the United States is going to "hell" as it witnesses the first indictment and subsequent arraignment of an erstwhile president.

Trump delivered his raging remarks, perhaps the first of many, at Mar-a-Lago mere hours after he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records at Manhattan court. Reacting to it, the 76-year-old said that "he never thought anything like this could happen in America. The only crime I have committed is fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it".



The ex-president went on to add that he strongly believes that the recent turn of events "should not be happening" and claimed that even people "who are not big fans" agree with him on this. Trump, who is still eyeing the 2024 polls, claimed that he was a victim of "election interference" due to "a local racist district attorney in Atlanta" who is attempting to "do everything" in his power to land him in prison.

Trump slams Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton

"This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately," he said. Trump then launched a barrage of jibes at Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, stating that the former got rid of 33,000 emails and "that was okay", "but nobody has done it like Joe Biden".

Furthermore, he also touched upon Biden's classified document debacle, saying that the president "had classified documents which he took when he was a senator" but "he is not being harassed and hounded like the people who work for me are", a referrence to the FBI raid that occurred at his Florida property last year.

Returning to the heated topic of his indictment, Trump claimed that it is more of a "persecution" than an "investigation", but nonetheless, "our heads are held very high". On a poetic note, he said that a "very dark cloud" hovers over the United States. His speech, which oscillated from attacking his critics to making bizarre claims about the 2020 elections, lasted for about 25 minutes and concluded with the embattled politician abruptly walking off the stage.