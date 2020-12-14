Trump Says White House Officials Might 'have To Wait Longer' For COVID-19 Vaccine

Just hours after reports emerged that some White House officials closer to US President Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence will be getting COVID-19 vaccine this week, Trump on December 13 suggested that the officials might have to have to wait a bit longer for immunisation. US President took to Twitter on late Sunday to say that he had asked for an “adjustment” to be made available for inoculating the White House officials. According to Trump, the White House aides should receive vaccine later unless is its “specifically necessary”.

Trump clarified that he is not yet scheduled to take the COVID-19 vaccine and will wait for an “appropriate time”, two people familiar with the matter reportedly told the Associated Press that the newly approved vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will be offered to White House official within this week. However, it wasn’t clear which officials were set to get the vaccinations, a move that would be consistent with the rollout of rapid testing machines for the novel coronavirus.

People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Read - Trump Threatens To Veto $740 Million Defense Spending Bill, Cites China's Gains

Read - Israel PM Netanyahu Lauds Trump Administration's Efforts Towards Middle East Peace

Is vaccination important after contracting COVID-19?

Even though Trump along with many other White House officials have already contracted COVID-19, potentially, it has dampened their need for immediate access to the vaccine. As per the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is not yer enough information for health experts to determine if the individuals who have had COVID-19 should have the vaccine, Meanwhile, US vice president has not contracted the disease but his aides have been reportedly discussing when and how should he receive the immunisation.

This comes in the backdrop of US officials trying to instil public confidence on the COVID-19 vaccine. From US top infectious disease experts to former US Presidents, most influential personalities of the United States have even expressed their willingness to take the double-dose vaccination in front of the public to promote its safety and efficacy.

The director of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci has joined former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton in their public vaccination pledge to assure people that the doses can be trusted. As per Newsweek report, Fauci has said he would be "more than happy" to take a COVID-19 vaccine dosage in front of the people and stressed that it will be safe if and when approved.

Read - Trump Support Rallies Turn Violent; One Shot, Four Stabbed, 20 Arrested In Washington DC

Read - Trump Raises China Concerns As Reason To Veto Defense Bill

