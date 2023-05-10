Trump Sexual Misconduct Case: A Look At Other US Presidents Who Faced Similar Allegations

A Manhattan federal jury has found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store's dressing room in the spring of 1996, reported Associate Press. Trump was ordered to pay $5m in damages to Carroll. She had pressed charges against Trump for physically assaulting her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store. Further, she said that he then defamed her when he denied her claim. At that time, Trump said that she wasn’t his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book. Trump has been denying all wrongdoing. He has not faced any jail time as a result of the civil verdict. Meanwhile, Trump has lashed out on his social media site, claiming that he does not know Carroll and referring to the verdict as “a disgrace” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”. He promised to appeal, reported AP.

A look at other US presidents who faced similar allegations

Before Donald Trump's allegations, there have been cases of US presidents sexually assaulting women either working in their office or known to them. The list is long and includes presidents such as Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, John F Kennedy, and Thomas Jefferson, etc. However, it is to be noted that Trump is the first US president who has been indicted.

Bill Clinton's legacy has been tainted permanently due to his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Lewinsky said that Clinton did "take advantage" of her, however, their relationship was consensual. According to media reports, a lawsuit on sexual harassment has been filed by Paula Jones which led to the perjury and abuse of power charges that ended in Clinton's impeachment.

Further, Juanita Broaddrick shared that Clinton had sexually assaulted her in 1978 when he was Arkansas attorney general. She went public with the allegations in 1999, reported Washington Post. The incident occurred when reporters interfered with plans to meet Clinton for coffee in the lobby of her hotel, as per AP reports.

These allegations emerged during the 2016 election, amid sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump. Kathleen Willey, a White House volunteer, claimed Clinton fondled her when she met privately with him at the White House in 1993 to seek a job, reported AP.

On an Instagram post which is now deleted, actress Heather Lind accused former President George H.W. Bush of physically assaulting her during a photo-op in 2014, reported AP. According to Lind, the Ex-president Bush touched her from behind while he was seated in his wheelchair just inches away from his wife, Barbara, who'd accompanied him to a premiere of the series "Turn: Washington's Spies".

The 41st president of the US has been accused by Lind after seeing a photo of former President Barack Obama shaking hands with Bush at a recent benefit for all five living former US presidents. After the allegation, Bush issued an apology through his spokesman, Jim McGrath, for what he called an "attempt at humour".

McGrath stated: "President Bush would never under any circumstances intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms. Lind." Bush inappropriately touched six women involve in potential crimes punishable by fines or jail time, if they had been prosecuted, reported AP.

Like father, Like son! President George W. Bush has also been accused by a woman named Margie Schoedinger of assaulting her physically in October 2000. She had filed a lawsuit two years later against Bush for "race-based harassment and individual sex crimes committed against her and her husband," as per a local Texas paper.

There have been very less details available about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault. Schoedinger reportedly died of a self-inflicted gun wound just a year after filing the suit against Bush.

One of the shocking cases of rape was of John F Kennedy, when he sexually assaulted Mimi Alford who was 19 in June 1962. The allegations have been exposed in a 2003 biography and a New York newspaper account, reported AP. In "Once Upon a Secret: My Affair with President John F Kennedy and its Aftermath", published by Random House, she wrote about her first encounter as a naive teenager, her "varied and fun" life with Kennedy, whom she always called "Mr President".

While talking about the unfortunate incident she wrote: "I wouldn't describe what happened that night as making love, But I wouldn't call it non-consensual, either." Further, she described: "I don't consider it was rape. I have never considered it rape because I was willing." "The relationship continued, even after Alford had become engaged while attending college in suburban Boston, until Kennedy's 1963 assassination," cited in her book, reported by a local newspaper Capitol Hill Blue.

Ronald Reagan was the 40th president of the United States, who served from 1981 to 1989. Reagan worked as an actor before he began his political career, working in Hollywood for 30 years, as per a US newspaper. In the 1991 book Nancy Reagan: The Unauthorized Biography, author Kitty Kelley revealed Selene Walters' claims.

While talking about her trauma, she said: "Then it was the battle of the couch. I was fighting him. I didn't want him to make love to me. He's a very big man, and he just had his way." However, when Walters was asked if this was "Date rape" she replied: "No, God, no, that's [Kelley's] phrase. I didn't have a chance to have a date with him."

Thomas Jefferson, Founding Father, has been accused as a rapist, according to reports. Talks exist about Sally Heming's "relationship" with Thomas Jefferson and she has also been referred to as his mistress. Heming has been Jefferson's slave who he sexually assaulted and later impregnated her with six children.

"Romanticising Hemings and Jefferson's so-called relationship minimises the deadly imbalance of power that black people suffered under before the Civil War," wrote Britni Danielle in July's Washington Post column. Jefferson, the third president of the United States and the man who had given credit for drafting the Declaration of Independence, which hypocritically proclaimed “All men [and women] are created equal”, was not only a slaveholder. He was also a paedophile rapist, reported AP.

Former President Grover Cleveland is known for his "sex scandal" which involved an "illegitimate child". This was revealed after Charles Lachman's investigative piece on Cleveland's life for a 2015 book in which he uncovered an affidavit setting the record straight: Cleveland had allegedly committed a "violent Physical assault".

The sexual allegations involved a 38-year-old woman named Maria Halpin, who crossed paths with Cleveland on the street in Buffalo, New York, in 1873. After the incident, he threatened her that if she spoke out about what happened, he said he would be "determined to ruin [her] if it cost him $10,000 if he was hanged by the neck for it". Halpin continued: "I then and there told him that I never wanted to see him again [and] commanded him to leave my room, which he did." After six weeks, she found that she was pregnant with his child, who she gave birth to in September 1874. The news of the child broke after Cleveland won Buffalo's mayoral election.

Richard Nixon has been interacting with women who have been working in the White House during his tenure and has suggested something more insidious. The Last President's Men, a book on Nixon by journalist Bob Woodward, has mentioned that the 37th president has made unwanted advances toward multiple women and assaulted one of his secretaries. One of them was Nell Yates, who said that Nixon did "an awful lot of starting to make moves and then withdrawing" when he invited her to Camp David, as per Woodwardf's book, reported Newsweek."[Yates] came back three hours later," said Alexander Butterfield, Nixon's deputy assistant, while talking to Woodward." Further, in a separate incident, Nixon had physically assaulted a secretary named Beverly Kaye, whom he ogled when she boarded a flight with him wearing a mini skirt, as per media reports. However, neither Yates nor Kaye ever came forward to accuse Nixon.