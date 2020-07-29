Last Updated:

Trump Shares Series Of Tweets Defending Use Of Disproved COVID-19 Treatment

Trump on July 28 shared a series of Tweets, 14 to be precise, in defense of the anti-malarial drug HCQ suggesting that it can be used as treatment.

Trump

US President Donald Trump on July 28 shared a series of Tweets, 14 to be precise, in defense of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine suggesting that the medicine can be used as a treatment for COVID-19. Trump retweeted several tweets from people who had posted that HCQ is not dangerous when used on coronavirus patients. Earlier in the day during a press briefing at the White House, the US President had defended the use of hydroxychloroquine saying that he himself had used it for 14 days and he is doing absolutely fine, further citing studies on the drug by Henry Ford Health Institute and Yale University. 

Here are some of the tweets that Donald Trump reshared on the micro-blogging platform on Tuesday.  

Health experts' views

Meanwhile, global health experts, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) have repeatedly denounced the use of hydroxychloroquine saying that there is not enough evidence to prove the efficacy and safety of the drug. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had also cautioned against the use of the anti-malarial drug in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Trump's comment came a day after Twitter temporarily banned his eldest son Donald Trump Jr's for posting a video promoting the use of the controversial drug. 

Donald Trump recently shared an unverified video on Twitter which showed people pretending to be medical professionals and denouncing lockdown measures and face coverings. The same video resulted in Donald Trump Jr’s account getting restricted as he had retweeted it. Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have now removed the video because it ‘violated’ the policy of COVID-19 misinformation. The viral clip has led to resurfacing of previous remarks made by one of the doctors it featured, Stella Immanuel, who in the video touted hydroxychloroquine as ‘cure for COVID’. She has also said that it is the ‘demons’ that cause illnesses.   

First Published:
