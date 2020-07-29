Trump Shares Series Of Tweets Defending Use Of Disproved COVID-19 Treatment

US President Donald Trump on July 28 shared a series of Tweets, 14 to be precise, in defense of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine suggesting that the medicine can be used as a treatment for COVID-19. Trump retweeted several tweets from people who had posted that HCQ is not dangerous when used on coronavirus patients. Earlier in the day during a press briefing at the White House, the US President had defended the use of hydroxychloroquine saying that he himself had used it for 14 days and he is doing absolutely fine, further citing studies on the drug by Henry Ford Health Institute and Yale University.

Here are some of the tweets that Donald Trump reshared on the micro-blogging platform on Tuesday.

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ took so much blowback for saying #Hydroxychloroquine could be a game changer. Then this 👇👇 https://t.co/se8HBhtT3T — Adriana Cohen (@AdrianaCohen16) July 26, 2020

REPORT: More Evidence is submitted to a federal court by Assoc of American Physicians & Surgeons (@AAPSonline) as part of its lawsuit against @SteveFDA, the @FDA & @HHSGov for interfering with the delivery of #Hydroxychloroquine for treatment of #COVID 19.https://t.co/oZntiCB8zA — John Basham 🇺🇲⭐⭐⭐ (@JohnBasham) July 26, 2020

"As a prof of epidemiology I have authored over 300 peer-reviewed papers. I'm fighting for a treatment the data supports but has been pushed aside. 10s of 1000s with COVID-19 are dying. It can be reversed easily and quickly."#hydroxychloroquinehttps://t.co/dmMII8SetY — John Ruddick (@JohnRuddick2) July 26, 2020

#Hydroxychloroquine could save up to 100,000 lives if used for COVID-19: Yale epidemiology professor https://t.co/3gHxNFdCwF #FoxNews — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 23, 2020

She’s a fearless warrior for the truth.....debunking the left wing narrative on #Hydroxychloroquine that is why they want to attack her so fiercely... keep up the good fight Dr Stella!!! https://t.co/Edx1F31Ji7 — Joseph J Flynn (@JosephJFlynn1) July 28, 2020

Health experts' views

Meanwhile, global health experts, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) have repeatedly denounced the use of hydroxychloroquine saying that there is not enough evidence to prove the efficacy and safety of the drug. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had also cautioned against the use of the anti-malarial drug in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Trump's comment came a day after Twitter temporarily banned his eldest son Donald Trump Jr's for posting a video promoting the use of the controversial drug.

Donald Trump recently shared an unverified video on Twitter which showed people pretending to be medical professionals and denouncing lockdown measures and face coverings. The same video resulted in Donald Trump Jr’s account getting restricted as he had retweeted it. Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have now removed the video because it ‘violated’ the policy of COVID-19 misinformation. The viral clip has led to resurfacing of previous remarks made by one of the doctors it featured, Stella Immanuel, who in the video touted hydroxychloroquine as ‘cure for COVID’. She has also said that it is the ‘demons’ that cause illnesses.

