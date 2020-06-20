Trump Signals Fresh Effort To End DACA After Supreme Court Blocked Plan

After the US Supreme Court blocked the plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, President Donald Trump signalled renewed efforts to terminate it. Taking to Twitter, Trump said the top court has asked the administration to resubmit the plan on DACA, also known as ‘Dreamers’ immigration program introduced by the Obama regime.

In his usual criticism of Democrats, Trump said that he wanted to take care of the beneficiaries under the plan but the “Do Nothing Democrats” refused to negotiate. He accused Democrats of abandoning DACA and said that they gained nothing from it since the immigrants can’t be given citizenship based on the court’s decision.

The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted”, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

'President Trump was right'

When White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked for clarification on Trump’s tweet, she told the reporters that the US President was right about the law and the administration “looking at documents currently”. Quoting the majority opinion of the court’s ruling, McEnany said that the dispute is primarily about the procedure the agency followed for rescinding DACA.

“And we’re going to move forward in a responsible way and cure some of the remedies and the unlawfulness that we see with the previous memo that brought DACA into place, but we want to find a compassionate way to do this,” she added.

After 5-4 court ruling on ‘Dreamers’ program, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that DACA recipients deserve closure and finality surrounding their status in the US. Chad Wolf said that the ruling “usurps the clear authority” of the Executive Branch to end unlawful programs as it was created “out of thin air” and implemented

“illegally”.

“The American people deserve to have the Nation’s laws faithfully executed as written by their representatives in Congress - not based on the arbitrary decisions of a past Administration,” he added.

