Trump signs Memorandum that Omits Undocumented Immigrants In Reapportionment

On July 21, US President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum that omits all undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional reapportionment, the redrawing of district lines post the 2020 census. As per local media reports, Trump’s order that directed the federal government to compile citizenship data has attracted immense criticism and possible court challenges.

A statement from the White House press secretary read, “Giving congressional representation and political influence to illegal aliens — people who have blatantly disregarded our laws — would be a perversion of our democratic principles.” It further added, “Allowing illegal aliens to be counted for the purpose of apportionment could also create perverse incentives - such as potentially rewarding states that encourage violations of federal immigration law - that would undermine our system of government.”

While the controversial memo aims to bar undocumented immigrants residing in the US from being included in the census count, Trump said that it was now the "policy of the United States”. He said, in the memo, that the document will exclude from the apportionment base “aliens” who aren’t holders of lawful immigration status under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Moreover, the memo directed Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, to provide the President with the number of people that were living undocumented. It asked Ross, who looks into the census, to provide the final count of such people and exclude them from the population totals that determine each states’ House seats, a report confirmed.

No political power to "aliens"

In a statement, Trump reportedly said that his administration would collect all information to conduct an accurate census and to make responsible decisions about public policy, voting rights, and representation in Congress. However, his own administration objected, saying, the US constitution did not specifically mention which “persons” were supposed to be considered for the apportionment base. This has propelled a fresh collision between Trump and the Census Bureau, according to US media reports.

Last year, trump failed to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census after his administration was ordered a “refrain "by the US Supreme Court. However, Trump justified his stance in a statement, saying, that just as the US constitution did not give political power to people residing the country temporarily, there must neither be given no political power to people who should “not be here at all”.

Trump’s memorandum to “not count” undocumented immigrants in the #2020Census is UNCONSTITUTIONAL.



Citizenship is NOT on the Census.



Please continue to fill out the #Census2020 and share the message! We must be in solidarity with our undocumented communities! ðŸ’žâœŠ pic.twitter.com/n9ZjeFchev — OCAPICA (@OCAPICA97) July 22, 2020

