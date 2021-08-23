Trump Slams Biden; Calls US Troop Pullout From Afghanistan 'great Military Defeat'

Former US President Donald Trump criticised the current Joe Biden administration over the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and termed it a “major failure" of the current US administration's foreign policy. During the “Save America” rally in Cullman on August 22, Trump said that the situation in Afghanistan with Taliban takeover will be registered in US history as “one of the greatest embarrassments" and the "greatest foreign policy humiliation.”

"This will go down as one of the great military defeats of all time," Trump said while terming the US troop pullout a "total surrender" and a "gross incompetence by a nation's leader.” He also told the rally-goers that “this would have never happened if I was president."

His Sunday remarks came after he issued a similar statement on August 20 on his official website saying, “This Afghanistan Disaster wouldn't have happened with Trump. The Taliban knew I would rain down fire and fury if any American personnel or interests were harmed, the likes of which have never been seen. This is a catastrophe of historic proportions.” Even though he is banned from Twitter and Facebook, he said in his blog on Friday, “Trending on Twitter today, ‘TRUMP WAS RIGHT!’”

Earlier this month, when the Taliban was yet to enter Kabul, US President Joe Biden had appeared to deflect the criticism he received over the situation in Afghanistan, to his predecessor Donald Trump. In a statement on August 14, while cataloguing all the steps he has taken amid the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan after his decision to withdraw US troops from the South Asian country after two decades, Biden also said that he inherited the deal cut by Trump which ultimately left the extremist group “in the strongest position militarily since 2001.”

The US President also said that Trump reduced American soldiers in the war-torn country to just 2,500 shortly before he left in January. However, Biden also pledged that the US war in Afghanistan will not be passed on to the next US President after already being presided by at least four Presidents. Meanwhile, Trump has previously issued a brief statement on the situation in Afghanistan, former US President Donald Trump, who is banned on Twitter and Facebook, questioned, “do you miss me yet?”

Biden on US evacuation from Afghanistan

Earlier, Biden had already made it 'clear' in a press briefing that "the evacuation of thousands from Kabul is going to be hard and painful" and it would have been the same "no matter when it began." The US President clarified that evacuations could go beyond the deadline set for next week. The American troops, whose withdrawal met with Taliban re-conquering the country after two decades, have already overseen the evacuations of around 30,000 people since the insurgents entered the Afghan capital, Kabul.

He added, "We have a long way to go and a lot could still go wrong." Even US Vice President Kamala Harris on August 23 said that the country has a “responsibility” and a “deep commitment” to ensuring that Afghanistan nationals, who helped America, are safe. Lauding President Joe Biden for showcasing ‘sadness’ regarding the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, Harris said that the government cannot deviate from its “primary goal” of evacuating citizens “who deserve to be evacuated.”

