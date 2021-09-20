Trump Slams Biden Over Surge Of Haitian Migrants, Says US Becoming 'cesspool Of Humanity'

Following the reports of a massive influx of illegal immigrants in Del Rio city of Texas, former US President Donald Trump lambasted the incumbent President Joe Biden's administrative policies. The United States is becoming a "cesspool of humanity", Sputnik reported quoting his claim in an email to the New York Post. Referring to number of Haitian migrants flocking under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Trump reportedly said in his mail, "The largest number of illegal aliens in the history of our country are pouring in by millions."

Trump added that the US "is rapidly becoming a cesspool of humanity" because the immigrants who are entering the US are "totally unchecked and unvetted". As per his mail, most of the migrants attempting to enter the US are criminals of all shapes and sizes, including murderers, drug dealers. He also slammed the "mainstream media" for paying "almost no attention" to what is "perhaps the greatest crisis in the history of our country".

"Crisis-crisis" border situation

Lamenting over the migrant situation in Del Rio, Texas, Trump asserted that the current situation is not a "crisis" instead it is a "crisis-crisis!" "Tens of thousands of people are coming from Haiti, and many now from countries in Africa, even more so now than South America," Trump noted in his mail. He also indirectly claimed that Biden's administration is unmoved by the million illegal influx of immigrants. "(They) can do whatever they want, and go wherever they want," Trump accused.

Meanwhile, the White House has ramped up the deportation of illegal Haitian migrants from Texas. Three flights were scheduled to depart on 19 September and more could be planned in the upcoming days, Xinhua News Agency reported. The decision came following the increase in the influx of immigrants across the US-Mexico border.

US shuts down Del Rio port of entry along Texas-Mexico border

On 18 September, the US Department of Homeland Security under the Biden administration said in a statement that it will "accelerate the pace and increase capacity" to remove Haitian immigrants and other refugees in the next 72 hours. As per reports, over 14,000 migrants have illegally entered the Del Rio county through the Port area in the Southern US State of Texas. They have amassed under the Del Rio International bridge as they awaited to turn themselves in to the US Border Patrol in order to seek refuge. Following the heavy influx, the US State Department has ordered the Customs and Border Protection to shut down water entry along the Texas-Mexico border. As per reports, the border protection agency re-routed traffic to another entry point in response to urgent security needs.

