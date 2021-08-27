Trump Slams Biden, Says 'Kabul Attacks Wouldn't Have Happened If I Were The President'

Former US President Donald Trump once again slammed his successor Joe Biden over the deadly suicide bombings that took place near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. In a videotaped statement, Trump said that the attack “would not have happened if I was your president”. He released the clip to Fox News and in his remarks, he memorialized the 13 US service members who died in the “savage and barbaric” attacks, which also killed several Afghans and was claimed by the ISIS-K terror group.

Trump said, “These noble American warriors laid down their lives in the line of duty. They sacrificed themselves for the country that they love, racing against time to rescue their fellow citizens from harm’s way. They died as American heroes and our nation will honour their memory forever”. He further offered his condolences to the families of the fallen service members. He said, “Today, all Americans grieve alongside you, together we also pray that God will heal the other courageous American service members who were wounded in this heinous attack”.

Trump then went on to take aim at the Biden administration, saying, “this tragedy should never have taken place, it should never have happened and it would not have happened if I were your President”.

Kabul airport attack

Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul have reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops, as stated by American and Afghan officials. Authorities noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher. One of the officials, who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity, said that other people might have taken bodies away from the scene.

The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K). Following the attack, US President Joe Biden pledged retaliation and completing the evacuation of Afghans. He promised to take revenge for the deaths of US service members and Afghans who died in both attacks. Biden said, “We will hunt you down and make you pay". Biden even stated that there was no evidence so far which indicated a collision between Taliban and Islamic State in attacks at Kabul airport.

(Image: AP)

