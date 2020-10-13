Trump Slams 'China Dominated' WHO, Says They Admit He Was 'right About Lockdowns'

On October 12, the US President Donald Trump slammed “China dominated” WHO who was “wrong about everything” in the containment of the coronavirus, as he said, that WHO recently admitted that he [Trump] was right about not imposing lockdowns. Addressing a Republican rally in Sanford, Fla., Trump said that a little while ago the WHO admitted that “Donald Trump was right”. Trump’s statement to the large crowd was made in reference to WHO envoy David Nabarro’s recent comments circulating in the US media, where he said, “indefinite” COVID-19 lockdowns were harmful.

In his address on Fox 2 Detroit, Trump denounced the UK’s decision to impose new sweeping coronavirus restrictions in order to curb infection rate, saying, the UK just shut down again, but the US was not going to be doing that. "We understand the disease, we understand how to handle it,” Trump said on-air, during the interview at the White House.

Rewinding his narrative at the Sanford rally recently, US President was heard saying in footages aired LIVE that the lockdowns were doing tremendous damage to these Democrat-run states where they are locked down, sealed up, adding, suicide rates, drug rates, alcoholism would all spike. “You can’t do that,” Trump said in a live-streamed event aired out of Florida. Further, Trump launched a scathing attack on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for propagating the stricter measures if experts had advised it.

“I took us out of the WHO because they were wrong about everything. Although they corrected themselves—they say I was right about the lockdowns,” sources of agency ANI quoted Trump as saying. “I asked, why are we paying USD 500 million a year and China which has 1.4 billion people is paying USD 39 million per year— they couldn't explain so I took us out,” he added, berating China. Adding, that the WHO was, in fact, controlled by Beijing, Trump said to the rally, “China dominates WHO and I said it doesn't work that way anymore. They will take us back in so fast with less money," he retorted to the cheering crowd.

Trump urged to 'reopen the states'

Meanwhile, in his tweets, Trump urged New York and other Democrat governors to reopen the states. " Lockdowns are killing countries all over the world. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. Open up your states, Democrat governors. Open up, New York. A long battle, but they finally did the right thing!" Trump tweeted.

Furthermore, the US President said that the US has done “as well as any nation” at a White House press conference. WHO envoy Dr. David Nabarro said in a video interview with the Spectator that restrictive shutdown measures shall be used as “last resort” when coronavirus case count soared. The World Health Organization does not advocate lockdowns as the “primary means of control” of this virus, he had said, adding, only when the lockdown is justified, it must be imposed.

