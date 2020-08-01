Trump Slams Congressman Clyburn, Cites 'more Testing' To Justify Rising COVID-19 Cases

US President Donald Trump on Friday, July 31 defended his administration’s testing capability and said that the nation is doing ‘much more testing’ than any other country in the world. Trump was responded to the critical comments during a congressional hearing.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who chairs the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, had asked three of the nation’s top public health experts why Europe was able to contain the virus while the US has not. To this, Trump hailed the ‘massive testing capability’ and said that if the country had bad testing then the chart would show very few cases.

Somebody please tell Congressman Clyburn, who doesn’t have a clue, that the chart he put up indicating more CASES for the U.S. than Europe, is because we do MUCH MORE testing than any other country in the World. If we had no testing, or bad testing, we would show very few CASES.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020

Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on the other hand, informed Clyburn that the US did not shut down unlike Europe and that could be one reason for soaring cases, international media reported.

Meanwhile, the US President has repeatedly praised the country’s successful testing system. Even though the novel coronavirus has infected over four million people across the US, Trump has been hailing his administration’s response to the pandemic.

Trump opposes ‘blanket shutdown’

While COVID-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 152,000 and total cases of infection are nearing five million, Trump has opposed the idea of a ‘blanket shutdown’.

At a press briefing on July 30, Trump said that the ‘blanket shutdown’ is ‘not a viable long-term strategy’ to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. He opposed the shutting down of the economy to achieve a ‘temporary reduction’ in COVID-19 cases because according to him that has already been done in the beginning. The Trump administration has also been pushing to re-open schools.

The United States, which is currently the worst affected country in the world shut down schools in March when the disease was still picking up the pace in the country. According to figures by Johns Hopkins tally, the country has recorded over 4,542,000 cases and at least 1,52,940 deaths. New York and New Jersey are the two most badly affected regions in the country with over 33,000 and 16,000 deaths respectively.

