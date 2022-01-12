Trump Slams Elected Republicans For Refusing To Clarify Their Vaccination Status: Report

On Tuesday, January 11, former US President Donald Trump slammed elected Republicans for refusing to acknowledge that they have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Speaking to One America News, Trump stated that it was "gutless" for officials to mince words when asked about their vaccination status, as reported by The Washington Times. "I have taken the booster dose. I have also seen many politicians hesitate to answer when they are asked about their vaccination status. The answer is 'yes,' but they are afraid to say it because they lack the courage to do so," Trump added.

The former President also stated that such elected officials were not doing justice to their constituents given the success of vaccination in curbing the spread of the virus. "You have to say it whether you are vaccinated or not. I believe vaccines have saved tens of thousands of people around the world...The vaccinated people are less likely to end up in the hospital even if they get infected," Trump told the American news outlet. As per the report, Trump has emerged as a vocal supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed in the country during his reign as part of the $18 billion programme called "Operation Warp Speed."

Trump blames Biden administration for increasing vaccine scepticism

It should be mentioned here that last month Trump revealed that he received the COVID-19 booster shot. On December 19, Trump disclosed this during the final leg of his "History Tour" - a live interview show he had been participating in with the host Bill O'Reilly. While Trump has often blamed the Biden administration for increasing vaccine scepticism, he also consistently opposed public health recommendations during his time in office. As the country now grapples with an outbreak of the new Omicron variant, the US has urged all eligible citizens to get booster doses as soon as possible.

US to witness a tremendous increase in COVID-19 cases: Health expert

Earlier this month, health experts in the country warned that cases will be rising significantly over the next three to four weeks. Speaking to MSNBC news channel, Dr Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, stated that the US is going to witness a tremendous increase in the number of cases in the coming weeks. "We will have a hard time keeping things running in our daily lives. The coming weeks will be a viral blizzard. This will put a strain on the entire society," he added.

Image: AP