Trump Slams Ex-Attorney General Over Remarks On 2020 Election, Calls Him 'disappointment'

Former United States President Donald Trump on June 27 labelled his former Attorney General William Barr a “disappointment in every sense of the word.” Trump responded to Barr describing the former US President’s repeated baseless claims regarding the 2020 presidential elections as “bull****.” As per news agency ANI, Trump issued a statement on Sunday stating that Barr did the “opposite” of doing his job within the Justice Department as he refused to investigate what Trump often referred to as the “stolen” election that he lost in November last year.

"Bill Barr was a disappointment in every sense of the word. Besides which, Barr, who was Attorney General (lawyer) shouldn't be speaking about the President," Trump said as per ANI.

He added, "Instead of doing his job, he did the opposite and told people within the Justice Department not to investigate the election. Just like he did with the Mueller report and the cover up of Crooked Hillary and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, they don't want to investigate the real facts. Bill Barr's weakness helped facilitate the cover up of the Crime of the Century, the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!"

Further, the former US President referred to the ex-Attorney General as “RINO” which is a synonym for ‘Republicans In Name Only.’ Trump said Barr “really let down the American people” and even denounced the latter’s handling of the 2020 presidential election. According to ex-US President, his former Attorney General did not take sufficient actions in investigating the wrongdoing during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

"Now it was revealed that Barr was being pushed to tell lies about the election by Mitch McConnell, another beauty, who was worried about damaging the Republicans chances in the Georgia runoff," Trump said.

‘There was nothing there’ Barr explains in new book

Trump’s furious reaction against Barr came after a newly published excerpt from an upcoming book “Betrayal”, he described the deteriorating relationship that the duo had as the former US President began promoting his theories of fraudulent presidential elections. Barr told journalist Jonathan Karl, “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.” Barr also revealed that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had called on him to resist Trump’s falsehoods raising concerns that former US President’s baseless claims would impact Republicans adversely in January’s Senate runoff in Georgia.

IMAGE: AP