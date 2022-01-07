Trump Slams Joe Biden's 'political Theatre'; Reiterates 2020 US Elections Were Rigged

Former United States President Donald Trump called Joe Biden's speech to commemorate the one-year anniversary of US Capitol insurgency, a "political theatre".

On the first anniversary of the Capitol riot, Donald Trump responded furiously to Joe Biden, repeating his claims that the 2020 election was "rigged", after the US president slammed his predecessor as a potential threat to American democracy.

Trump utilised wording from Biden's January 6 anniversary speech in a series of statements, and claimed that Biden stole his election victory in November 2020. When hundreds of Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol a year ago, believing Biden's election victory was fake, Trump said it was Biden, not himself, who wanted to obstruct a "peaceful transfer" of presidential power.

Former President stated, "They spread a 'web of lies' about me and Russia for four years to try to overturn the 2016 election, and now they lie about how they interfered in the 2020 election, too. Never forget the crime of the 2020 Presidential Election. Never give up."

'This political theatre is all just a distraction'

President Biden remarked that he will not allow anyone to thrust a dagger into the heart of America's democracy. Trump, on the other hand, accused Biden of "political theatre" and maintained his claim that the 2020 vote count in important states like Georgia and Arizona was rigged, depriving him of a second term. The former president further claimed that Biden used his name today to try to further divide America.

Trump said, "This political theatre is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."

"The country no longer has borders, has lost control of COVID, is no longer energy independent, inflation is out of control, the military is in disarray, and the exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and illustrious history of the United States," according to the former president.

Moreover, he questioned, "Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?

Trump asked people to 'look at the stats' (election results). He added that they are unjustifiable, and that the media dubs it the 'Big Lie'. However, the states in question, the Justice Department, and US courts have all dismissed Trump's accusations of fraudulent voting and vote counts.

(Image: AP)