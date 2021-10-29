In a scathing statement, former US President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, calling him "criminal" for donating $400 million towards local election offices in November 2020. The comments allude to the Facebook CEO and his wife Pricilla Chan's donation of $419.5 million to the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation band Research (CEIR), given under specific conditions ahead of the 2020 presidential campaign, DailyMail reported.

"Mark Zuckerberg, in my opinion, a criminal, is allowed to spend over $400 million and therefore able to change the course of a Presidential Election, and nothing happens to Facebook," Trump said in the email, as per Independent report.

The statement was sent as an email to the supports since Trump has been banned from major social media platforms- Twitter and Facebook since January 8 Capitol riots. It is, however, unclear if he was accusing the tech giant of manipulating the elections.

As per reports, the money donated by Zuckerberg was used to purchase mandatory COVID-19 items like masks and gloves for presidential election officials. Additionally, it was also used to procure technological assistance for mail-in ballots. A spokesperson for Zuckerberg and Chan reverted to the ex-president's comments through a mail to Business Insider, pointing that the funds were disbursed in more Republican districts rather than Democratic ones. "When our nation's election infrastructure faced unprecedented challenges last year due to the pandemic and the federal government failed to provide adequate funds, Mark and Priscilla provided funding to two non-partisan organisations that helped cities and states ensure that residents could vote regardless of their party or preference," the mail read.

Trump Loses Bid To Fight Lawsuit Against Twitter In Florida

A Miami court judge on Wednesday ruled that further proceedings in the Twitter versus Donald Trump case, must be heard in California court rather than in Florida, the New York Post reported. Citing Twitter's user agreement covering every user on the platform, US District Court Judge Robert Scola said that any contention against the social media giant must be heard in North Californian court rather than Florida. Meanwhile, another lawsuit filed against Facebook will remain in Miami court until further hearing.

