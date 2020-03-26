Here's How US President Trump Responded To Reports He Was 'isolated In The White House'

Escalating his already existing feud with media, US President Donald Trump on March 26 lashed out at a channel for an article that it published highlighting how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the normal functioning of the White House and has given Trump 'cabin fear.' The US leader posted a tweet labelling it as 'Fake News' and explained that he was still jampacked with schedules and meetings.

I hear that Fake News CNN just reported that I am isolated in the White House, wondering out loud, “when will life return to normal?” Does anybody really believe that? There was no leak, they made it up – they are CORRUPT & FAKE NEWS.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

....I have been packed all day with meetings, I have no time for stupidity. We’re working around the clock to KEEP AMERICA SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Battling isolation

The opinion piece that was published just a day ago described how the White House and in fact, the whole country, was trying to battle monotony and isolation amid coronavirus pandemic. In order to practise social distancing, Americans are working from home and Trump was no exception to it. It also stressed on how the White House has scaled down its staff and was near a halt with no elaborate menus and floral arrangements to procure. It also gave elaborative details about how the US leader constantly gate crashed staff meetings and showed "unpredictable" behaviour before saying that he has now increased the frequency of calls to his friends and advisors.

Read: COVID-19: Donald Trump Says 'working Very Hard' To Help New York, Slams 'fake News'

Read: Just 'Wow': Here's How Trump Reacted To A Video Of His Biggest Opponent Biden Coughing

Trump recently said that he was hoping the United States economy will be reopened by Easter. This comes as he weighted on how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the new coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the deadly pandemic has hit all the 50 states of the country, infecting 66,048 people and killing 944 across mainland America. According to reports, New York state with nearly 30,81 cases has proved to be the worse hit state, followed by New Jersey, California and Washington.

Image Credits: AP

Read: Trump Hopeful Americans Will Be Working By Easter

Read: COVID-19: Donald Trump Says 'working Very Hard' To Help New York, Slams 'fake News'



