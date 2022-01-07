Trump Smiles, Gives Thumbs Up To Anti-Biden Rally On Capitol Riot Anniversary: Report

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump was seen smiling and giving a thumbs-up gesture to an anti-Biden rally in Florida on the occasion of the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary. Trump was spotted grinning and giving the thumbs up as his vehicle passed by a roadside where dozens of his ardent supporters had gathered. As his vehicle came to a stop at a red light, approximately 100 yards from the event, he turned to the camera and struck an ecstatic posture. The former President was dressed in a white golf shirt and a hat that read his campaign mantra "MAGA" - Make America Great Again," The New York Times reported.

Before making the drive-by appearance on his way home to his Mar-a-Lago club, Trump spent most of the day at the nearby 'Trump International Golf Club' in West Palm Beach, Florida. At the so-called "Freedom Rally" the people had gathered with an array of pro-Trump and anti-Biden placards, the report stated. Earlier on Thursday (Jan. 6), both incumbent and former Presidents, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, addressed the US Capitol siege anniversary.

Biden, Trump trade barbs on Capitol riot anniversary

Biden, along with other Democrats, accused Trump of attempting to disrupt a peaceful transfer of power in the United States a year ago by inciting a mob and spreading misinformation about the elections. Meanwhile, Trump also issued a statement slamming Democrats for attempting to exploit the Capitol Hill event for political gain. He claimed that Biden's policies of open borders, rigged elections, terrible energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and tragic school closures are ruining the country. "Biden again used my name today to try to further divide the United States," the former President remarked as per Sputnik.

January 6 Capitol Hill riots

It is pertinent to mention here that a crowd of President Donald Trump's supporters allegedly invaded the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. They attempted to overturn his defeat in the presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress, which was convened to count electoral votes and formally certify then-President-elect Joe Biden's victory. As per reports, thousands of Trump supporters had broken barricades outside the Capitol and marched into the building.

Image: AP/Representative