Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Trump Snubs Nancy Pelosi's Handshake, Leaves Netizens Divided

US News

Video of US President Donald Trump snubbing Speaker Nacy Pelosi’s outstretched hand at the recent State of the Union address is doing rounds of the internet.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

The video of US President Donald Trump snubbing Speaker Nacy Pelosi’s outstretched hand at the recent State of the Union address has gone viral on the internet. The clip that has taken the internet by storm shows the US president ignoring Pelosi after she extends her hand for a handshake. Watch it here: 

Read: Indo-US Trade Deal Likely During Trump's India Visit

Partisan tension

Trump at his State of the Union Address faced Democratic lawmakers and tried to belittle them with his speech. Meanwhile, the Republicans were all in support for their president and shouted ‘Four More Years’ as soon as stepped up the lectern. Similar to the previous year, this year’s speech was also marked with high drama and partisan tension.

Twitter users were quick to react to the situation. Many defended Trump by asking why should he shake hands with someone who is trying to remove him while others wrote that trump is a 'psychopath.' 

Read: President Trump Triumphs In Iowa Caucuses

Read: Donald Trump Snubs Nancy Pelosi's Handshake, Speaker Tears Up SOTU Speech Text

Read: SAVAGE: After Tearing Speech To Shreds, Nancy Pelosi Lets Trump Know Dems Won't Back Down

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
PM MODI VISITS VR SHOOTING RANGE
ATHAWALE ASKS SENA TO IMPLEMENT CAA
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST