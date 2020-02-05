Trump Snubs Nancy Pelosi's Handshake, Leaves Netizens Divided

The video of US President Donald Trump snubbing Speaker Nacy Pelosi’s outstretched hand at the recent State of the Union address has gone viral on the internet. The clip that has taken the internet by storm shows the US president ignoring Pelosi after she extends her hand for a handshake. Watch it here:

I can’t even imagine how uncomfortable it must be for @SpeakerPelosi to sit behind @realDonaldTrump during the #SOTU2020. Not as uncomfortable as this handshake dis! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yRHSxc6VWV — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) February 5, 2020

Read: Indo-US Trade Deal Likely During Trump's India Visit

Partisan tension

Trump at his State of the Union Address faced Democratic lawmakers and tried to belittle them with his speech. Meanwhile, the Republicans were all in support for their president and shouted ‘Four More Years’ as soon as stepped up the lectern. Similar to the previous year, this year’s speech was also marked with high drama and partisan tension.

Twitter users were quick to react to the situation. Many defended Trump by asking why should he shake hands with someone who is trying to remove him while others wrote that trump is a 'psychopath.'

Read: President Trump Triumphs In Iowa Caucuses

Good. Why should he shake the hand of a psychopathic criminal who committed SEDITION and an attempted a COUP upon a sitting @POTUS ? — OJL1922 v (@OJL1922) February 5, 2020

Good. She doesn’t deserve it. — Will Megl (@WilliamMegl) February 5, 2020

She might have coronavirus. Better to be safe. — Roman (@rome_now) February 5, 2020

The move of a tiny man. — Bob Genard (@rjgenard) February 5, 2020

She's been after his neck since before he took office. And you expect him to shake her hand? Like sure spit in my face over and over again and I'll just smile and be polite. — Edward Eckard (@EdwardEckard) February 5, 2020

Read: Donald Trump Snubs Nancy Pelosi's Handshake, Speaker Tears Up SOTU Speech Text

Read: SAVAGE: After Tearing Speech To Shreds, Nancy Pelosi Lets Trump Know Dems Won't Back Down