Trump Spends Christmas Eve Golfing After Claiming To Work 'tirelessly' For COVID-19 Relief

While the country is still roled with the pandemic and the crucial COVID-19 relief bill is left in disarray, US President Donald Trump was spotted at his golf club in West Palm Beach on December 24. As per reports, just after Trump claimed to have been “working tirelessly for the American people” with a jam-packed schedule of “many meetings and calls”, the US President decided to spend his Christmas Eve golfing in Florida.

Trump's motorcade arrives at Trump International Golf Club, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

However, in Washington, a Democratic proposal to elevate the direct payments to US citizens under the relief bill from $600 to $2,000 was blocked on Trump’s demand that was expressed in a surprise video address on Tuesday night. But, as per reports, it was dismissed by Republicans who opposed the higher spending throughout stimulus talks amid the global health crisis.

If the relief bill ultimately fails, millions of Americans will be left without the much-required relief at least until the President-elect Joe Biden takes the office after inauguration day on January 20, 2021. As of now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the Democrats would try again on December 28.

To vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face,” she said, “and to deny them the relief they need.”

Melania, Donald Trump leave for last vacation

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday left the White House for a vacation ahead of Christmas celebrations. The Republican leader and his wife will celebrate Christmas at their lavish Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump and Melania departed the White House in Marine One helicopter before waiving at the press for photographs. This could be the last such trip for the first couple before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

Trump left the White House hours after vetoing the $740.5 billion Pentagon defence budget, which he said failed to address his dispute with the bill. Trump wanted the removal of certain clauses before the approval of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by the US Congress.

