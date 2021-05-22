Trump Sued For Calling COVID-19 'China Virus', Lawsuit Blames Him For Rise In Hate Crimes

Former US President Donald Trump has been sued by a Chinese-American civil rights group, months after he last publicly called COVID-19 the “China virus.” The complaint is filed in a federal court in New York on May 20 by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CACRC) and is also posted online. CARC is a non-profit organisation based in New York and in its suit against Trump, the former US President is facing legal challenges for referring to novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, first discovered in China in December 2019 as “China Virus.”

As per the suit, his terminology related to the virus amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused Chinese and Asian Americans “emotional distress” and hence, fueled an uptick of racially motivated violence against the concerned communities across the United States. The suit says, “Defendant’s extreme and outrageous conduct indeed has caused members of the Plaintiff organization and to a large extent Asian Americans emotional distress and resulted in an unmistakable rising up trend of racial violence against Chinese Americans and Asian Americans from New York to California.”

One of the most intense incidents involving violence against Asian Americans happened on March 17 when a gunman shot at least eight people and six of them were of Asian descent, in three attacks on massage parlours in and around Atlanta. Further, on March 29, in New York City, a 65-year-olf Filipino woman was assaulted while walking to church.

‘Idiotic lawsuit,’ says Trump’s senior adviser

Reacting to the lawsuit, in a statement to The Hill newspaper, trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller called it “idiotic.” He told the newspaper, “This is an insane and idiotic lawsuit that is specious at best, and it will be dismissed if it ever sees a courtroom...It’s a complete joke, and if I was the lawyer that brought it I’d be worried about getting sanctioned.”

However, as per a Pew research poll published last month, at least 81% of the Asian American adults in the United States believed that violence against their community has been on the rise. Meanwhile, the remaining 20% also cited Trump’s ‘racist’ rhetoric about China as one of the reasons for the rise in the violence against Asian Americans.

