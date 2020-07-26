Trump Sued Over Directive On Excluding Undocumented Migrants From US House Seat Counts

As many as 35 states, cities as well and counties have decided to sue US President Donald Trump over his recent directive to exclude undocumented immigrants when allocating seats for the House of Representatives. As per reports, experts believe that this move could greatly benefit Republicans.

Presidents actions 'unconstitutional'

As per reports, Trump had earlier announced his plan to essentially exclude several million undocumented immigrants from the process of determining how to apportion the 435 House of Representatives seats.

If followed, the effects of the decision will first be felt during the 2022 mid-term elections as it could lead to some Democratic states with large immigrant populations to becoming Republican-leaning states.

'All persons must be counted'

As per international media reports, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and San Francisco have decided to sue Trump.

The White House is yet to comment on the subject. The plaintiff, in their argument, have reportedly claimed that the directive was unconstitutional because everyone in the country must be counted irrespective of their legal status.

According to reports, the plaintiff further argued that practice was valid since slavery was abolished in 1860 and the American constitution requires all persons must be counted in the country. On the other hand, Trump claimed that there was a wide-ranging conspiracy by the left to hide the true number of undocumented immigrants which results in the rights of true Americans being eroded.

Supreme Court protects DACA

Earlier, in a major reprieve to immigrants across the United States, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as per international news reports. The program protected immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children i.e 'Dreamers', from deportation.

