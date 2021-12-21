Trump Sues New York Attorney General Letitia James To End Years-long Civil Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James with an aim to end the ongoing investigation against his business organisations, AP reported citing New York Times on Monday. According to NYT, the Trump lawsuit was followed by the attorney's request in which she sought Trump's deposition in January next year to unearth more details about the accusations. Notably, the New York Attorney accused the former American President of his involvement in criminal activities and illegal business practices.

On the other hand, Trump argued that the lawsuit filed by the Attorney was purely "political" and has the intention to gain "political mileage".Trump contends the probe into matters including his company’s valuation of assets has violated his constitutional rights in a "thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates." According to Trump's lawsuit filed on Monday, the New York Attorney is "a Democrat" and has a nature of hating the former US President. The lawsuit noted James, on multiple occasions, targeted in the recent past, and the recent lawsuit was just an "inclusion to her hate". Recalling the year 2018, the Trump lawsuit said James has had always supported the protests against him. Her office sued the Trump administration 76 times and tweets during her 2018 campaign. She had her “eyes on Trump Tower” and that Trump was “running out of time", according to the lawsuit.

"Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent," AP quoted the former president’s lawyers lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

"Neither Trump nor his Organization gets to dictate if they will answer for their actions"

However, replying to the lawsuit filed by Trump, the New York Times issued a statement saying: "The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation.” “To be clear, neither Mr Trump nor the Trump Organization gets to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump."

It is worth noting this was not the lone incident when the former US Presided sued any person for inquiring against him and his organisation. Earlier in September this year, Trump took legal action against his niece and The New York Times over a story about his family’s wealth and tax practices published in 2018. According to the reports, the data that was proffered by his niece, Mary Trump, was confidential and was against the agreement between the family members for not disclosing tax records that she received in a dispute over family patriarch Fred Trump’s estate.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP