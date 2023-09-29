Trump Suing Ex-MI6 Officer Who Alleged He Was 'compromised' By Russia's FSB

Former US President Donald Trump is all set to sue a former MI6 officer who alleged that he was “compromised” by the Russian security service. According to the high court records obtained by The Guardian, the former US president is pursuing a data protection claim against the former intelligence agent, Christopher Steele and his company Steele and Orbis Business Intelligence. Steele was running the secret intelligence agency’s Russian desk. The ex-intelligence officer is known for presenting a dossier, which included allegations that Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian security service the FSB.

As per the court order which was published on Thursday, the case will be addressed by a high-court judge in a two-day hearing. The hearing is scheduled to start on 16 October. While no further details of the case have been made available to the public, the twice-impeached former US President is not expected to attend the hearing, The Guardian reported. Steele’s dossier stirred controversy after it was leaked on Buzzfeed in 2017. In the dossier, Steele also alleged that Putin “supported and directed” an operation to boost Trump’s presidential campaign, ensuring that he stayed in office for “at least five years”. However, the former US President has vehemently denied these allegations.

Steele’s company was previously sued by Russian authorities

According to The Guardian, Steele’s intelligence agency was previously sued for libel by a Russian official named Aleksej Gubarev. After the dossier was leaked, Gubarev alleged that Steele and Orbis Business Intelligence, were legally responsible for BuzzFeed publishing the dossier. The case was filled in early 202 and in October 2020, Justice Warby dismissed the claims hurled by the Russian official. Meanwhile, Trump is already dealing with his share of legal battles. The business mogul-turned-politician has been criminally indicted four times. One of the indictment cases involves a federal investigation into Trump’s alleged involvement in overturning the 2020 presidential elections. Earlier this week, the judge involved in the federal election meddling case, stood tall against Trump and refused to recuse herself from the case after the former president requested the court that she step aside. Rejecting Trump’s plea, Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Trump’s lawyers had failed to present evidence to support the claims of her being biased.