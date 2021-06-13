Last Updated:

Trump Teases Writing 'book Of All Books', Netizens Say He 'may Require Exceptional Editor'

As former US President Donald Trump announced that he is working on a “book of all books,” his new personal project has been met with ridicule by Twitter users.

As former US President Donald Trump announced that he is working on a “book of all books,” his new personal project has been met with ridicule by Twitter users. On June 11, Trump in a statement said that he was “writing like crazy” to produce what would become “the book of all books”. The Republican claimed to have turned down two book deals because it wasn’t the right time. He also claimed to be “working on a much more important project”. 

“I turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers, in that I do not want to do such a deal right now. I’m writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books. Actually, I’ve been working on a much more important project right now,” the former President said. 

Netizens question Trump’s writing ability 

Soon after Trump’s announcement, his comments, in particular, the “book of all books” brag, prompted mockery on Twitter. While some internet users pretended to have seen a proof copy, others questioned the ex-president’s writing ability. One user said, “He always appears to be barely literate, might require an exceptional editor”. Another wrote, “Other words no one has offered him a book deal and he’s golfing like crazy”. 

It is worth noting that Trump already has his name attributed to several books, including the 1987 book ‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’. He also has his name on more than a dozen books related to real estate and business. 

Meanwhile, Trump was booted from social media platforms Twitter and Facebook in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection on January 6. He now communicates to the public through his leadership PAC, dubbed Save America. The former president had also launched a blog, called ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, which he shut down after less than a month. 

