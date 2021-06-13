Trump Teases Writing 'book Of All Books', Netizens Say He 'may Require Exceptional Editor'

As former US President Donald Trump announced that he is working on a “book of all books,” his new personal project has been met with ridicule by Twitter users. On June 11, Trump in a statement said that he was “writing like crazy” to produce what would become “the book of all books”. The Republican claimed to have turned down two book deals because it wasn’t the right time. He also claimed to be “working on a much more important project”.

“I turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers, in that I do not want to do such a deal right now. I’m writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books. Actually, I’ve been working on a much more important project right now,” the former President said.

Netizens question Trump’s writing ability

Soon after Trump’s announcement, his comments, in particular, the “book of all books” brag, prompted mockery on Twitter. While some internet users pretended to have seen a proof copy, others questioned the ex-president’s writing ability. One user said, “He always appears to be barely literate, might require an exceptional editor”. Another wrote, “Other words no one has offered him a book deal and he’s golfing like crazy”.

trump is writing the “book of all books?”



When I heard about all of his writing, I had some operatives get a copy of the first chapter. Here it is for your reading pleasure: pic.twitter.com/ZDAMWlQrv8 — Nick Bell (@Real_Nick_Bell) June 11, 2021

Yeah but isn't anything he writes um like crazy pic.twitter.com/4cWtSXKa5w — Maureen A. Stone (@Succubus55) June 12, 2021

Please. The guy can’t even write his own books, let alone read one. pic.twitter.com/6lVxpl3vPg — Alyson Snelling 🐶 (@panfrieda) June 12, 2021

Book of all books? 🤔 My guess is he’s re-writing the Bible with himself as the star. — Lucy Koch (@LucyKoch) June 11, 2021

I told everyone in high school that I turned down two girlfriends, that I was dating like crazy anyway, and that when the time comes, they'd see the girlfriend of all girlfriends. pic.twitter.com/sQUuyUbCem — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) June 11, 2021

It is worth noting that Trump already has his name attributed to several books, including the 1987 book ‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’. He also has his name on more than a dozen books related to real estate and business.

Meanwhile, Trump was booted from social media platforms Twitter and Facebook in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection on January 6. He now communicates to the public through his leadership PAC, dubbed Save America. The former president had also launched a blog, called ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, which he shut down after less than a month.

