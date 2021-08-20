Trump Tells Biden He Should Have Evacuated US People & Equipment, Then Bombed Afghan Bases

Former United States President Donald Trump continued to direct criticism at Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. In a statement released on his website on Thursday, Trump informed that the withdrawal of US troops should have been last on the list of actions taken. Trump has suggested that America should have bombed "the bases into smithereens" and then evacuated American troops.

Trump's plan for US troops withdrawal

In a statement released on his website, Former US President Trump asserted that Biden should have evacuated all American citizens in Afghanistan followed by evacuation of military equipment. He added that America should have then bombed "the bases into smithereens" and evacuated US troops at last. Trump in his statement pointed out that there would have been no chaos and "they wouldn’t even know we left". Trump added, "You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did".

After the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday, Former US President Donald Trump strongly condemned his successor Joe Biden over the devastating situation unfolding in Afghanistan. In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump said that Biden had humiliated the United States more than any other President in history. Trump spoke after Biden appeared to blame him on the chaotic removal of US troops from Afghanistan saying he acquired the presidency when the US-Taliban deal was already signed,

On August 18, Trump in his statement said, "Biden did this to celebrate on September 11th when in actuality the celebration is our enemies". He added that the Taliban flag was already flying over Obama-Biden built a $1 Billion US Embassy in Kabul.

It is worth mentioning that the Taliban tightened its grip over Afghanistan before the complete withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country. On August 15, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul. On Sunday, several government officials and legislators, including President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, leaving the country's civilians at their fate. In an effort to escape the Taliban, panic and chaos scenes were observed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Thousands of people tried to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest, fearing the return of the Taliban's brutal rule.

