Trump Tested COVID Positive 3 Days Before Presidential Debate Against Biden: Report

Former United States President Donald Trump tested COVID positive three days before his first debate against Joe Biden. Trump's then chief of staff Mark Meadows has made the revelation in a new book. The former US President had tested positive for COVID-19 just three days before his September 29, 2020 election debate with Biden. Donald Trump has refuted the claims made by Mark Meadows.

The initial symptoms were mild and Meadows also wrote that the positive COVID test was quickly followed by a negative test report. The revelation has been made by Mark Meadows in his book titled "Meadows memoir, The Chief’s Chief" scheduled to be published next week by All Seasons Press.

The Guardian has obtained a copy of the book. Trump had announced testing positive for COVID-19 on October 2. The White House announced the result within an hour of receiving it and later, the ex-President visited the hospital.

Meadows, in the book, mentioned that Trump's positive result came just as he was leaving the White House in Air Force One for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on September 26, reported The Guardian. A second test, however, gave a negative result shortly afterwards.

Trump took the negative COVID test as "full permission" to continue his schedule. On September 28, Trump talked with business leaders at an event and looked inside “the cab of a new truck”. He also held a Rose Garden press conference to discuss the work carried out to combat COVID-19. Trump on September 27 played golf in Virginia and participated in an event organised for military families.

Later on September 29, Donald Trump participated in the debate against current President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump refutes claims

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump refuted the claims made by Mark Meadows in the book. Trump, in a statement released on his website, termed it as "Fake News". In the statement, Donald Trump said, "The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate."

Image: AP