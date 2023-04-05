Trump Thanks His 'great Family' In Mar-a-Lago Speech, But Leaves Out Melania

Former First Lady Melania Trump received no shoutout from her husband Donald Trump in the former US president's first speech following his arraignment on Tuesday. Trump, who jetted off to Florida later in the day, addressed his supporters for the first time since he faced 34 criminal charges at Manhattan court. In his address, Trump expressed gratitude to his family, but somehow left his wife out of the speech. Melania Trump seemed to remain absent from what perhaps was the most turbulent day for her husband, being a complete no-show at his arraignment in New York and the high-profile event at Mar-a-Lago on the same day. On the other hand, an embattled Trump seemed to turn to familial support, thanking and naming all his children.

“I built a great business with my family, a fantastic business,” he said, pointing at his family sitting in the front row.

“I have a son here who has done a great job, and I have another son here who has done a great job…and Tiffany, and Ivanka. And Barron will be great someday. He is tall, he is tall and he’s smart. But I have a great family and they have done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They have gone through hell," he added, according to The Independent.

Where is Melania Trump?

Melania remained far away from the spotlight, as well as the speech. While it is unclear why, a source told People magazine last week that the ex-first lady has been focusing on "leading her own life" and feeling "happy" at Mar-a-Lago. She has apparently tuned out Trump's scandals, and "remains angry and doesn't want to hear" about the hush money her husband gave to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

But even if she is furious, another source who spoke to the outlet asserted that "Melania will support him". "That's what she does. They are a family. She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends," the anonymous source added.