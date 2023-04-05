Trump Tips Hat To Family In Speech After Arraignment As Melania, Ivanka Snub Event

Former US President Donald Trump counted on his family for support on the night of Tuesday, after a long day involving court drama and 34 felony counts. At Mar-a-Lago, Trump walked through a crowd of supporters, before stepping on the stage to deliver a 25-minute address. During the speech, he thanked his family for standing beside him during tough times, even though half of them were seen nowhere near him.

“I have a son here who has done a great job, and I have another son here who has done a great job…and Tiffany, and Ivanka. And Barron will be great someday. He is tall, he is tall and he’s smart. But I have a great family and they have done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They have gone through hell," he said.

While his daughter Tiffany and sons Eric and Donald Jr attended the high-profile event, the absence of his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son Barron remained the highlight of the evening. But the head-scratcher was the fact that the former first lady did not show up despite living in Florida, more particularly, just above the ballroom where Tuesday's event was held.

Trump's family members' no-show at first speech since arraignment

She was last spotted at the estate on Thursday, the day when Trump was indicted. Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump also preferred to stay out of the spotlight and stay silent on her father's arraignment. Her most recent statement on the entire saga was issued on Thursday, when she said, "I love my father and I love my country. Today I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern." On the other hand, sources told People magazine that Ivanka is "no longer talking" to Trump as she "knows how impossible he can be."

Ivanka's partner Jared Kushner was also a no-show at Mar-a-Lago, but he did voice support for his father-in-law on Friday. "It's been hard to watch the opponents of him politically continue to break every norm over the last [few] years to try to get to him. I've been by him during a lot of these instances and it's only made him stronger and his resolve to take on big challenges to fight for change," he said in Florida.