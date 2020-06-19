Trump To Revise 'conservative Judge Nominees' After Recent Supreme Court Rulings

Railing against the 'unfavorable' rulings by the US Supreme Court, President Donald Trump, on Thursday, tweeted that he will soon be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees. This 'threat' by Trump was made after conservative judges Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch voting against the 'conservative' ideology in the apex court's recent judgment. Trump has already appointed two Conservative justices - Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court during his tenure.

Trump to revise Conservative Supreme Court nominees

I will be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, by September 1, 2020. If given the opportunity, I will only choose from this list, as in the past, a Conservative Supreme Court Justice... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Supreme court place to fall vacant?

Reports state that while liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has ruled out her retirement, conservative judge Clarance Thomas may retire as he is the longest-tenured Associate Justice on the Court at 71. The Senate which has already confirmed younger justices - 51-year old Gorsuch and 54-year-old Kavanaugh, is reportedly eager to push through a Supreme Court nominee before 2020 elections. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has previously blocked Obama's nominee Merrick Garland, opining to hold off SCOTUS confirmation hearings until after presidential elections- claiming it was the 'Biden rule'. He has now made an exception to the 'Biden rule', if one seat opens before the next presidential election.

US Supreme Court: 'Ending DACA unlawful'

Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as per international news reports. The program protected immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children i.e 'Dreamers', from deportation. The nine-judge bench voted 5:4 in favour of a lower court's ruling which had stated Trump’s 2017 move to rescind the program as unlawful, stated the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court grants federal job protections to LGBTQ workers

Previously on June 15, the Supreme Court ruled that a landmark civil rights law barring sex discrimination in the workplace applies to gay, lesbian and transgender workers. The ruling was in a 6:3 with conservative judges Gorsuch, Roberts siding with the court's four liberal justices, while judges Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented. The ruling, written by Gorsuch stated, "An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law".