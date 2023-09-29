Trump To Duck Third GOP Debate Even After Being Nicknamed ‘Donald Duck’: Reports

US Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump is likely to skip the third Republican presidential debate which is scheduled on November 8. This decision came after his rivals lambasted the 77-year-old at the second GOP debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. As per the confirmation by the New York Post sources, he would not be taking part in the third debate even after being nicknamed “Donald Duck” for ducking out on the previous two. Trump would again be failing to appear on stage with his GOP rivals for the debate in Miami on November 8, one day after several states hold their primaries, reported New York Post.

GOP rivals criticise Trump for missing the debate

On the night of September 27, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called Trump “Donald Duck” while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called him out for “missing in action.” the US former President Trump continued to rally in Michigan and decided not to attend the GOP presidential debate round two. Later, DeSantis also challenged Donald Trump to a one-on-one debate.

“You know what, maybe we can say since the former president didn’t come here, maybe he’d be willing to do one with you and I,” said DeSantis after the second GOP primary debate on Wednesday night, reported Fox News.

Donald Trump's advisor hits out at GOP rival

Even after hearing the criticism from his presidential rivals, Trump has repeatedly said he will not appear at the debates, as he maintains a hefty lead over his rivals. Trump's advisor Chris LaCivita took a swipe at the rivals in an interview with CBS News where he said, “These are folks that are nipping at the heels of the frontrunner, they’re nowhere close.” In the interview, that took place after Wednesday's debate, LaCivita claimed, "As a matter of fact, if you took the combined polling weight of every single candidate on stage tonight and paired it up against Donald Trump, they’d be losing by 20 points." Justifying Trump's absence in the debate, he said, “So I mean, these guys aren’t worth our time.”

Trump's advisor also responded to the latest jabs the seven rivals made at the second debate. He said that there isn't anyone who wouldn't say that Donald Trump doesn’t push back. Further, he assured that Trump's rivals are not coming into the president’s polling position in Iowa. He has also complained that the debate was “as boring and inconsequential as the first”. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, LaCivita wrote, "Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump. The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House.”