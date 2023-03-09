Trump To Publish Book Of Letters Of Private Correspondence From Kim Jong-un, Oprah Winfrey

Ex-US President Donald Trump is slated to publish a book titled Letters to Trump comprising of more than 50 private letters addressed to him from Oprah Winfrey, North Korea's dictator leader Kim Jong-un and other high-profile figures worldwide. Publisher Winning Team, in an official statement making the announcement, said that the “colourful photo book captures the incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence, between President Donald J. Trump and some of the biggest names in history."

Correspondence to the then-president

Winfrey's famous note with a comment, "too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” to Donald Trump will also be unveiled in the compilation. The response was compiled by Winfrey after Trump said in his 2000 book authored by Dave Shiflett., The America We Deserve that Winfrey would be his “first choice for Vice President.” Trump, in the book, had noted that “Americans "respect and admire Oprah for her intelligence and caring." In her sentimental note to Trump, Winfrey had said that she felt “weepy,” fawning and that it’s one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice.”

Trump's book will entail all the private conversations that he had in the letters during his stint as the Republican President of the United States. The letters, basically, are the correspondence to him from “presidents, royals, celebrities and business titans” that the 76-year-old former US President had hoarded over the years, Axios confirmed. The book would also include US ex-commander-in-Chief’s “original commentary” to his unnamed "pen pal."

Trump's much-anticipated book will carry the correspondence frequently exchanged with North Korean authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un during his presidency. Trump, in 2019, had made wide-ranging claims that he was still "in touch" with Kim Jong-un and had often touted what he described as the “beautiful” and “very warm” letters from the DPRK leader after his rare visit to the nuclear-armed country. “We have a very good relationship together. I think something will happen, but in the meantime, we have our hostages back,” Trump said about meeting with Kim. “We have a very good relationship," he had noted during the White House conferences. The book will also include letters from Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Ted Kennedy, Mario Cuomo, Arnold Palmer, Jay Leno, Liza Minnelli and Regis Philbin, according to reports.