Trump To Send 'a Surge' Of Federal Security Forces To US Cities

US President Donald Trump on July 22 announced sending more federal law enforcement officers to states run by Democrats. This comes after federal law enforcement officers took action against anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon. Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a surge of federal agents to various cities, including Chicago where he claims violent crimes in the recent past have increased drastically due to 'radical-left'.

"Today, I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime. We’ll work every single day to restore public safety, protect our nation’s children, and bring violent perpetrators to justice. We’ve been doing it, and you’ve been seeing what’s happening all around the country. We’ve just started this process, and, frankly, we have no choice but to get involved," Trump said during a press conference at the White House.

Donald Trump further put up some numbers to defend his move as he said that crimes have drastically increased this year if compared to the same period of time in 2019. "In New York City, over 300 people were shot in the last month alone. Murders this year have spiked 27 percent in Philadelphia and 94 percent in Minneapolis compared to the same period in 2019. Perhaps no citizens have suffered more from the menace of violent crime than the wonderful people of Chicago — a city I know very well. At least 414 people have been murdered in the city this year, a roughly 50 percent increase over last year. More than 1,900 people have been shot. These are numbers that aren’t even to be believed," Trump said.

'Operation LeGend'

Donald Trump informed that the FBI, ATF, DEA, and US Marshals Service, and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago to help drive down violent crime. The operation in Chicago will be done as part of Operation LeGend, which was recently launched in Kansas City, Missouri, which Trump claims were very successful. The operation has been named after LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old boy who was shot and killed last month while he was lay asleep at his home.

