Trump To Sign Executive Order On Police Reform Amid Calls For Action Against Racism

US President Donald Trump will reportedly sign an executive order on June 16 which will help improve how the police officers treat African Americans. Administration officials reportedly said that it will help improving credentialing, training and mental health resources. The order would also use federal grants to incentivize departments to meet certain certification standards on use of force, an administration official reportedly said.

READ: George Floyd Death: US Lawmaker Proposes Ending 'Qualified Immunity Act' In Senate

Hearing that Trump’s police executive order will contain no mention of systemic racism. Admin people are trying to calm the right-wing backlash



But race hustler S. Lee Merritt will still be at the signing — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) June 15, 2020

Democrats just came together to announce the #JusticeInPolicing Act to dramatically reform policing.



But the biggest hurdle to passing this bill is the Senate Republicans who are too afraid of President Trump.



That’s why we need your help to get this passed. pic.twitter.com/BmF5tFeoCo — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2020

Trump to implement strict law and order

This order comes after Trump implemened strict law and order in response to protests around the country triggered by the death of African American George Floyd while being in police custody in Minneapolis. Trump reportedly said that the overall goal is to implement strict law and order, ensure justice and safety. The president is expected to sign the executive order on Tuesday during a Rose Garden event featuring Merritt and Attorney General William Barr, said an attorney who represents black families whose loved ones have been killed by police officers. The White House declined to comment on an executive order on police reform.

READ: George Floyd’s Death: Protesters Topple Idols Of 'racist' Leaders Like Churchill, Columbus

Qualified Immunity Act

In the light of George Floyd's tragic death in Minneapolis last month, the United States Representative Justin Amash has tabled a proposal in the Senate to end the Qualified Immunity Act, a legal doctrine which can protect police officers from civil lawsuits over misconduct. This comes in reaction to Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement raising a question on the qualified immunity provided to law enforcement agencies.

The US Supreme Court had introduced the qualified immunity doctrine originally with the rationale of protecting law enforcement officials from unwarranted lawsuits and financial liability in cases where they acted in good faith in unclear legal situations. However, in the light of the excessive police force in the recent past, the doctrine itself is in the question of being revoked. Earlier, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz endorsed various proposed police reforms. These reforms include banning the use of restraints and chokeholds. According to an international media report, 14 Minneapolis police officers signed a letter of support for the reforms on Thursday.

Walz's endorsement comes at the time when Minneapolis Police Department announced it would withdraw from its police union contract on Wednesday. A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council signed a pledge on Sunday to replace the police department with a community-based public safety model.

READ: Barbra Streisand Makes George Floyd's Daughter A Disney Stockholder

READ: Batista Gets ‘I Can’t Breathe’ And ‘We The People’ Tattoos To Honour George Floyd

Image: AP

