Trump Told His Chief Of Staff 'Hitler Did A Lot Of Good Things', Claims New Book

“Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” said Former US President Donald Trump to his then-chief of staff John Kelly during a visit to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of world war. According to the new book by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal, Trump’s remarks about history’s one of the most infamous leaders on the 2018 trip left Kelly “stunned.” While the book will be published next week, The Guardian obtained the copy of ‘We Did Win This Election.’

As per the media report, Bender has written in the book that former US President made the remark during a sudden history lesson in which the ex-chief of staff “reminded the president which countries were on which side during the conflict” and “connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities”. Bender is also one of a handful of authors who interviewed Trump since he failed in his reelection bid last year.

‘This is totally false,’ says Trump spokesperson

As per The Guardian, Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington said in a statement that “this is false.” Categorically dismissing the claim in Bender’s book, she said that “President Trump never said this.” Harrington went on to term it “fake news, probably by a general who was incompetent and was fired.” However, the author has reportedly cited unnamed sources that reported that Kelly “told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred.” Trump, on the other hand, emphasized German economic recovery under Hitler during the 1930s.

“Kelly pushed back again,” Bender writes, “and argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide.” Bender has also written that Kelly told former US President that even if his claim about the economy of the European nation under Nazis after 1933 was true “you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t.”

