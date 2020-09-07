Trump Took Several Artwork With Him From US Envoy's Residence In Paris: Report

US President Donald Trump is facing a severe backlash for his stance towards fallen soldiers and war of prisoners and the latest report on his official visit to Paris in 2018 could be a huge setback to his re-election campaign. According to a Bloomberg report, the Commander-in-Chief killed time at US Ambassador’s palatial residence after his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, where hundreds of soldiers died in World War I are buried, was cancelled, citing weather concern.

Trump’s aides had then said that the rainy weather prevented the US President to take a short trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in his Marine One helicopter. Trump had claimed that he wanted to visit the cemetery for ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I but it was overruled by the Secret Service. A few days back, The Atlantic Magazine reported that Trump thought of fallen soldiers as “losers” and refused to visit the cemetery.

"Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers," Trump reportedly told senior aides.

Returned with artwork

The US President, instead, reportedly spent time at the Hotel de Pontalba, the Paris residence of Ambassador Jamie McCourt, admiring several pieces of fine art. According to media reports, he startled everyone by expressing his desire to take back the thousands of dollars of artworks with him to the White House.

Trump’s critics have already cornered the US President over his alleged “losers” remark and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted him during a press conference on September 4. Biden seemed visibly angry as he commented over Trump’s alleged remark, calling it a “disgrace”.

“I have just never been as disappointed, in my whole career, with a leader that I’ve worked with, president or otherwise...If the article is true — and it appears to be, based on other things he’s said — it is absolutely damning. It is a disgrace,” said Biden.

(Image: AP)