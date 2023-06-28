Trump Trashes Leaked Audio On Potential Iran Attack As 'another Hoax'

Former US President Donald Trump brushed off the newly-leaked bombshell recording of him that revealed he devised classified strategies to wage a potential attack on Iran shortly after he left office. At a campaigning event in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the 2024 presidential candidate branded the leak as just “another hoax”.

“I would say election interference more than anything else. It’s a disgrace that they can do it. Everything was fine. We did nothing wrong and everybody knows it," he told Fox News Digital. His dismissal comes a day after CNN released the recording, excerpts of which had surfaced weeks ago and served as crucial evidence in the federal indictment he faces for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Revelations from the audio

The leaked tape, which was recorded in July 2021, featured Trump looking back at his presidential reign and detailing it to people involved in the making of the memoir of Mark Meadows, his erstwhile chief of staff. Back then, Trump was upset over an article by the New Yorker in which Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, claimed that he had urged the president to not carry out an attack on Tehran weeks before his tenure at the White House was set to conclude.

“Isn’t it amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him. They presented me this – this is off the record but – they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him," Trump was heard saying in the audio.

“See, as president I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret," he added.

A day after the recording was open for the public to hear, Trump insisted at the New Hampshire rally on Tuesday that “there was no document” and “there was nothing to declassify, these were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.” When prompted to wonder if similar recordings could come to the surface in the future, the 77-year-old displayed his apathy, stating that he was not bothered “because I don’t do things wrong; I do things right."