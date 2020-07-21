'Nobody More Patriotic Than Me, Your Favourite President': Trump's Mask U-turn Complete

After finally wearing a mask publically for the first time on July 11, United States President Donald Trump on Monday took to Twitter to post an image of himself wearing the facial covering. Trump said that America is united in our effort to defeat the "invisible China Virus", adding many people "say that it is patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance."

'Nobody more Patriotic than me'

"There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!," Trump added.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on July 11 and it was the first time that the President was seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by COVID-19. As he left the White House, he told reporters: "When you're in a hospital, especially ... I think it's a great thing to wear a mask."

'I don't agree with the statement'

Earlier, Trump had declined to wear a mask at news conferences, Coronavirus task force updates, rallies and other public events. People close to him have told The Associated Press that the president feared a mask would make him look weak and was concerned that it shifted focus to the public health crisis rather than the economic recovery. They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private matters.

Last week, Donald Trump said he would not order Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of COVID-19, saying people should have a "certain freedom." His comments came after Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, appealed to state and local leaders to be "as forceful as possible" in getting people to wear masks in public places.

In a ''Fox News Sunday'' interview, Trump said, "I don't agree with the statement that if everybody wears a mask, everything disappears.”

Commenting on the initial comments from top health officials, Trump said: “Hey, Dr Fauci said don't wear a mask. Our Surgeon General – terrific guy – said don’t wear a mask. Everybody who is saying don’t wear a mask – all of sudden everybody's got to wear a mask, and as you know masks cause problems, too.”

Across the United States, more than 3.7 million Americans have been infected with Coronavirus, and more than 140,811 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

(With agency inputs)